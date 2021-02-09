Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) versus Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Head to Head Analysis

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -2, indicating that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sykes Enterprises and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 1.04 $64.08 million $2.11 20.20 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 3.21% 12.31% 7.72% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

