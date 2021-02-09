Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $1,661,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.