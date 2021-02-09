Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

NYSE ACH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

