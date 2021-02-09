Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
NYSE ACH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
