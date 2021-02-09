Alliance Global Partners Raises Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target to $10.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 858,656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 2,799.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 355,451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 1,973.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.