Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Kingfisher stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

