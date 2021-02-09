Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

