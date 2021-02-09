Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

