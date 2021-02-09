Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 171,613 shares worth $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

