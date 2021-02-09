Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.42.

HSKA opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heska by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

