Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $77.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

