David A. Pierce Sells 11,317 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,224,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,998. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

