Keith A. Sultana Sells 4,914 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

