Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $1,588,550.81 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.33. 1,909,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

