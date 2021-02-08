PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,060,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.55.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.