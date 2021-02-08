Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 102470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

