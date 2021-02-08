Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.19

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 239881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

