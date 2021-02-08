Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.35

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.9446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

