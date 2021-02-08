Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 359886791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

ZOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.