Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Up 55.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s share price traded up 55.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $11.98. 7,433,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average session volume of 782,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

