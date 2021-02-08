Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (GLEN)

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/8/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 264.65 ($3.46). 29,338,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,588,338. The stock has a market cap of £35.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.78.
In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).
