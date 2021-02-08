Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.50-17.00 for the period. Affiliated Managers Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $15.50-17.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $19.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.10. 1,412,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,764. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $132.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

