NuShares (NSR) Trading 33.3% Higher This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.53 million and $553.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 259% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,732,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,631,091 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

