Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367,233.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $18.77 or 0.00040853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $367,233.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 301,080 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

