Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading 16.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) traded up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87. 34,362,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 29,784,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

