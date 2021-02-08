GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $31.41 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001738 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,975,755 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

