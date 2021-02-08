Giant (GIC) Trading Down 54.2% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Giant has a market capitalization of $162,819.74 and approximately $4,848.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,035,426 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

