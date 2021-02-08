Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.50.

Shares of Britvic stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.41. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.