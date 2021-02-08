REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from REA Group Limited (REA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$91.97.

In related news, insider Owen Wilson 12,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

