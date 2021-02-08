Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX) (ASX:AVA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX) (ASX:AVA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
About Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX)
