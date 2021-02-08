Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX) (ASX:AVA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX) (ASX:AVA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Ava Risk Group Limited (AVA.AX)

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

