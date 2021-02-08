i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.93-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.1 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 241,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,048. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -815.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

