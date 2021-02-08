Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 461,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.98.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

