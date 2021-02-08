$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 301,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $745.83 million, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

