Insider Buying: Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN.AX) (ASX:GSN) Insider Buys 440,245 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN.AX) (ASX:GSN) insider John Terpu bought 440,245 shares of Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,779.36 ($24,842.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.06.

Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN.AX) Company Profile

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Mt Weld project located in Western Australia.

