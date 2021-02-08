Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Sells 554,642 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.8% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

