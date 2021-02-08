YPB Group Limited (YPB.AX) (ASX:YPB) Insider Purchases A$750,000.00 in Stock

YPB Group Limited (YPB.AX) (ASX:YPB) insider John Houston acquired 375,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($535,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50.
YPB Group Limited (YPB.AX) Company Profile
