YPB Group Limited (YPB.AX) (ASX:YPB) Insider Purchases A$750,000.00 in Stock

YPB Group Limited (YPB.AX) (ASX:YPB) insider John Houston acquired 375,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($535,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50.

YPB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, and develops anti-counterfeiting, anti-theft, product authentication, and consumer engagement solutions to brand owners. It offers digital engagement platform, a cloud-based customer digital engagement and analytics platform that enables brands to form a relationship with customers; manufactures and sells covert forensic products that are used for tracing a product or packaging during or after the manufacturing process, which is detectable using the company's proprietary scanner; and forensic laboratory services for the examination of counterfeit products.

