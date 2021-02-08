Gratus Capital LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Amgen by 13.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,346. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

