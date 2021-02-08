OceanEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $164,205.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

