$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $445.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.