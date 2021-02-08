Smartshare Price Up 24.9% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $199,731.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00189483 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

