Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.86. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,021,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,680,637. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

