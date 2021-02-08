Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $150.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $146.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $611.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $622.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $655.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 351,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

