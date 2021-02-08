Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168,167.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $168,167.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01091463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.67 or 0.05669833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,842,647 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net

