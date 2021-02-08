OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 186.1% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00052217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00176188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00060868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00201016 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

