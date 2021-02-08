Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Several analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Avid Technology stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 937,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

