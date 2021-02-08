DeFiChain Market Cap Hits $1.29 Billion (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00007469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $11.19 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 676,570,377 coins and its circulating supply is 388,450,377 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

DeFiChain Coin Trading

DeFiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

