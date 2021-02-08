Linear Reaches One Day Volume of $1.91 Billion (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $174.69 million and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01091463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.67 or 0.05669833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,112,329,116 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.