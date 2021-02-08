Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. CubeSmart also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

CUBE traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 940,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

