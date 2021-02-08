Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.19. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

