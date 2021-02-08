iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.33

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.33 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 46006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,645,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,931,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,535,000 after buying an additional 2,211,713 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.