Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.94

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 329939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

